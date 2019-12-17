After a quarter of a century, all we want for Christmas is Mariah Carey

You know the tune — chimes twinkle into life, before a barnstorming chorus heralds the arrival of the festive season, and the prospect of new love.

There’s no doubting Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You is a classic Christmas carol, but since its release, one milestone has proven elusive.

Despite the relentless overplay bordering on sheer insanity in shopping malls, the American singer’s most-iconic track has failed to hit Billboard’s No.1 spot.

Until this year.

The holiday megahit reached top spot one week out from Christmas, completing a journey 25 years in the making — the longest-ever in chart history.

Christmas becomes Mariah Carey’s first chart-topping hit since 2008, and the first Christmas track to accomplish the feat since David Seville and The Chipmunks’ The Chipmunk Song in 1958.

“We did it,” Carey tweeted, replete with joyful emojis.

While the Christmas juggernaut experienced a revival in popularity over recent years courtesy of streaming services like Spotify, this year, there was a particularly strong drive to turn its fortunes around.

On November 1, a day after Americans celebrated Halloween, the singer launched her campaign on Instagram, posting a video ringing in the Christmas cheer, which has since been viewed more than two million times.

Since then, the singer embarked on a cross-country tour promoting the song, along with the release of a special 25th anniversary edition of her trademark Christmas album.

And don’t forget the Amazon mini-documentary special Mariah Carey is Christmas, which took special liberty to analyse why the track became a raging success.

However, fans are wishing upon a Christmas star for the song to remain in pole position for just one more week.

If Christmas does ring in the new year on top, Carey will become the first artist in history to have a No.1 Billboard single across four decades.