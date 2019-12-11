The vocalist from 1990s band Roxette, Marie Fredriksson, has died aged 61.

The singer’s manager released a statement revealing that Fredriksson died on Tuesday “following a 17-year long battle with cancer”.

Roxette was among the world’s best-known pop bands, with hits such as Listen To Your Heart, The Look, Joyride and It Must Have Been Love.

Its sold more than 80 million records with other worldwide radio staples including Dressed For Success, How Do You Do!, Sleeping In My Car, Dangerous and Fading Like A Flower.

But their worldwide tours cemented Fredriksson’s reputation as a sensational live performer.

“She owned the stage, commanded the band and had the audience in the palm of her hand,” the statement by Dimberg Jernberg Management read.

“As great as she was in the studio, the stage was her natural habitat. This unique artistry and energy helped to create a lasting bond between her and millions of passionate fans around the globe.”

Bandmate Per Gessle said: “You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years. Things will never be the same.”

Time goes by so quickly. It’s not that long ago we spent days+nights in my tiny apartment sharing impossible dreams. And what a dream we eventually got to share! I’m honoured to have met your talent+generosity. All my love goes to you+your family. Things will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/MQwkjEozl3 — Roxette (@TheRealRoxette) December 10, 2019

“Thank you, Marie, thanks for everything. You were an outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer. Thanks for painting my black and white songs in the most beautiful colours.“

Fredriksson was diagnosed with a severe brain tumour in 2002, but “thanks to her extremely strong fighting spirit”, she started a gradual return to the world’s stages in 2009 that resulted in several new albums and tours.

“But by 2016, the show was finally over when Marie´s doctors advised her to stop touring and focus on her health,” the statement read.

“Marie leaves us a grand musical legacy.

“Her amazing voice – both strong and sensitive – and her magical live performances will be remembered by all of us who was lucky enough to witness them.

“But we also remember a wonderful person with a huge appetite for life, and woman with a very big heart who cared for everybody she met.”

Fredriksson is survived by her husband Mikael Bolyos and her two children Josefin and Oscar.