This year, among the things I downloaded were Boz Scaggs’ 1976 album Silk Degrees, a stack of Neil Diamond for my parents’ 60th wedding anniversary party, a smattering of The Cardigans and Sister Hazel’s All For You.

According to Spotify’s most downloaded lists for 2019, I’m out of touch.

Turns out most people across the globe were listening to a 24-year-old American rapper and songwriter, a 17-year-old whose second middle name (legit) is Pirate and a former Nickelodeon star.

Oh, and on home turf the most repeated song to come out of the southern hemisphere, was ARIA award winner Tones And I with Dance Monkey.

Let’s break it down. And don’t miss Billy Ray Cyrus’ excellent cameo.

According to Spotify’s Wrapped list – a data-driven deep dive into the artists and music that defined the year and decade – Post Malone is the where you want to be.

The singer, who blends his laconic vocals with a mix of rap, pop and rock, clocked up 6.5 million global streams, making him the No.1 artist for 2019 on the platform.

It’s Post Malone’s first time at the apex, and the honour came just three months after his album Hollywood’s Bleeding (the second most streamed album this year) dropped.

But wait, there’s more: His collaboration with Swae Lee on Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse’s song Sunflower was the third most streamed song of the year.

That gives Post a podium finish in Spotify’s three main categories of artists, songs and albums.

Then there’s teenager Billie Eilish, the second most streamed artist of 2019 on the platform.

Her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was streamed more than six billion times.

It clinched the top streamed release of 2019.

Eilish is “the first female artist to have her album top the Wrapped most streamed album category,” noted Spotify.

“Her dark staccato hit Bad Guy also ranks as the second-most-streamed song of the year.”

Rounding out the top three is Ariana Grande, 26, thanks to her mega hit album Thank U, Next, released in February.

Ariana was also the most-streamed female artist of the decade on Spotify.

To uncover the top songs, podcasts and a rocking comeback from Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody was the top streamed song not released in the past decade – Spotify “dove into the newcomers, showstoppers, and top performers who united the globe with music and podcasts this year,” it said.

Apart from our preferences for playlists – feelgood, followed by lit and relaxed – here’s the biggest takeaways. Remember, it’s just one streaming platform.

Most Streamed Artists

Post Malone

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Bad Bunny

Most Streamed Female Artists

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Most Streamed Male Artists

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Bad Bunny

Khalid

J Balvin

Most Streamed Tracks

Señorita: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

Bad Guy : Billie Eilish

Sunflower: Post Malone, Swae Lee

7 Rings: Ariana Grande

Old Town Road – Remix: Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

Most Streamed Albums

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?: Billie Eilish

Hollywood’s Bleeding: Post Malone

Thank u, next: Ariana Grande

No.6 Collaborations Project: Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes: Shawn Mendes

Most Streamed Podcasts

The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal

My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

Gemischtes Hack

Fest & Flauschig

The Misfits Podcast

Most Streamed Artists of the Decade

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Ariana Grande

Eminem

Most Streamed Female Artists of the Decade

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Sia

Beyoncé

Most Streamed Male Artists of the Decade

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Eminem

The Weeknd

Most Streamed Tracks of the Decade

Shape of You: Ed Sheeran

One Dance: Drake, Kyla, WizKid

Rockstar: 21 Savage, Post Malone

Closer: Halsey, The Chainsmokers

Thinking out Loud: Ed Sheeran

I know, right. No Keith Urban.

Hey Spotify, you sure these lists are right?