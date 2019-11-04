Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has taken home the first ever MTV Rock Icon award at the MTV Europe Music Awards, in Spain.

Liam Gallagher closed the show in Seville with his new single Once and a singalong rendition of Oasis anthem Wonderwall, complete with string instruments and band.

“I want to thank MTV for recognising my brilliance,” Gallagher said when receiving the award.

An epic close to the 2019 #MTVEMA. Watch our Rock Icon @liamgallagher performing ‘Once’ and ‘Wonderwall’ 👇👇👇https://t.co/TYk1COvvXk — MTV UK (@MTVUK) November 3, 2019

The big winners of the night were Taylor Swift, newcomer Billie Eilish and South Korean Boyband BTS.

Taylor Swift won “Best US Act” and “Best Video” and Eilish was awarded “Best Song” and “Best New” in a show that celebrated “Year of the Woman” with performances from acts including Dua Lipa, Halsey and Rosalia.

Korean superstars BTS, who have led the wave of K-pop music sweeping the global scene, won “Best Live” and “Biggest Fans”.

Some of the biggest screams on the red carpet were for a surprise guest, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

American rockers Green Day played for thousands of fans in Seville’s iconic Plaza de Espana, performing their new single Father of All and fan favourite Basket Case.

Other notable performances included Halsey, who won “Best Pop”, lighting up the stage for an intimate performance of “Graveyard” during which she set fire to a carousel horse.

Local girl and international sensation Rosalia gave a powerful performance of Di Mi Nombre backed by 52 dancers against a pyramid of red chairs. She won “Best Collaboration” along with J Balvin for their hit Con Altura ft. El Guincho.

Pop heavyweight Ariana Grande, nominated for seven awards, went home empty-handed.

-AAP