Entertainment Music Liam Gallagher named ‘Rock Icon’ at awards
Updated:

Liam Gallagher named ‘Rock Icon’ at awards

Liam Gallagher has been honoured as a Rock Icon at the MTV Europe Music Awards. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has taken home the first ever MTV Rock Icon award at the MTV Europe Music Awards, in Spain.

Liam Gallagher closed the show in Seville with his new single Once and a singalong rendition of Oasis anthem Wonderwall, complete with string instruments and band.

“I want to thank MTV for recognising my brilliance,” Gallagher said when receiving the award.

The big winners of the night were Taylor Swift, newcomer Billie Eilish and South Korean Boyband BTS.

Taylor Swift won “Best US Act” and “Best Video” and Eilish was awarded “Best Song” and “Best New” in a show that celebrated “Year of the Woman” with performances from acts including Dua Lipa, Halsey and Rosalia.

Korean superstars BTS, who have led the wave of K-pop music sweeping the global scene, won “Best Live” and “Biggest Fans”.

Some of the biggest screams on the red carpet were for a surprise guest, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

American rockers Green Day played for thousands of fans in Seville’s iconic Plaza de Espana, performing their new single Father of All and fan favourite Basket Case.

Other notable performances included Halsey, who won “Best Pop”, lighting up the stage for an intimate performance of “Graveyard” during which she set fire to a carousel horse.

Local girl and international sensation Rosalia gave a powerful performance of Di Mi Nombre backed by 52 dancers against a pyramid of red chairs. She won “Best Collaboration” along with J Balvin for their hit Con Altura ft. El Guincho.

Pop heavyweight Ariana Grande, nominated for seven awards, went home empty-handed.

-AAP

Trending Now

Emma Jane lies in a hospital bed.
It’s my five-year ‘cancerversary’. Strangely, I’m actually happier than before
118 Young Street, Cremorne
Auction data suggests property market to hit highs in 2020
Donald Trump: How the Twitter presidency influences public opinion and policy
Horse Racing: Nick Williams says ‘invitees only’ would diminish Melbourne Cup
Super system.
Super has grown dramatically, to 150 per cent of GDP
A shuttered storefront.
High street’s low point: How online marketplaces change our town centres