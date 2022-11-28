Martin Scorsese joins in on the viral Goncharov 1973 meme

Live

Martin Scorsese has officially confirmed that he is aware of Goncharov 1973, a fake Scorsese film created by users on Tumblr.

Over the past week, the internet has been filled with memes about Goncharov 1973, a fake mafia film created on Tumblr, supposedly made by the legendary Hollywood director.

Users have fleshed out intricate details for the fake mafia film, casting actors including Robert de Niro, Al Pacino and Sofia Coppola.

They’ve also released corresponding posters, soundtracks and scripts, even keeping track of the film’s details in a 70-page-long Google Doc.

As an idea of the scale of this detailed meme, within just days, more fan-fiction stories have been written about the fake film than for James Cameron’s hugely-popular Avatar franchise.

With the meme being everywhere on the internet, users were unsure whether news of the meme had reached Scorsese himself.

Well, they now have confirmation that Scorsese has indeed seen it.

The director is even playing along by ‘confirming’ that he is indeed the director behind the ‘iconic’ film.

Scorsese’s awareness was confirmed in a TikTok posted by his daughter, Francesca.

She responded to another TikTok user who asked: “Do you guys think that Francesca has had to explain to her dad Martin Scorsese that Tumblr…”

The video then cuts off, with the young Scorsese then showing her text message history with her ‘Daddio’.

In the screenshot, she sent Scorsese a link to the New York Times’ write-up on the Goncharov phenomenon.

“Did u see this?” she asked.

“Yes. I made that film years ago,” the legendary Hollywood director responded.

Internet meme-sters rejoiced that Scorsese was now in on the joke.

“Martin Scorsese himself just fondly acknowledged making Goncharov years ago and the world is a tiny bit brighter,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Martin Scorsese not only acknowledging the bit but also playing along with it is the most satisfying ending this whole Goncharov madness could have gotten,” Tumblr user blahblehble wrote.

“I’m gonna remember these last few days of blogging with a lot of fondness.”

Scorsese is now the second Hollywood star involved in the meme madness to acknowledge Goncharov.

Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter was the first, after Tumblr users joked that her role as ‘Dancer #2’ in Goncharov gave the actor her start in Hollywood.

Carter played along, and joked that she had been to the premiere back in 1973, sharing a black-and-white image of her and her date, Henry Winkler.