Many #gentleminions film themselves copying the trademarked steepled fingers of the movie’s villain, Felonius Gru, while others revel in throwing bananas (the Minions’ favourite fruit) at the screen.

Some of the many TikTok videos depict teens being ejected from theatres, while almost all spend a lot of time showing off the various formal wear they’ve chosen for the movie.

The viral videos are apparently encouraging a boost in ticket sales for the movie.

Minions: The Rise of Gru took $8.2 million at the box office over the weekend, eclipsing Top Gun: Maverick.

However, in the UK, cinema managers say they have had to hand out large numbers of refunds to moviegoers complaining about the behaviour.