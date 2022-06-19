Entertainment Movies Actors killed in van crash en route to Netflix location shoot
Updated:
Live

Actors killed in van crash en route to Netflix location shoot

The Netflix series is based on a comic book about a 12-year-old Jesus growing up in modern America, Art: Netflix
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Two actors working on the upcoming Netflix series The Chosen One have been killed and six other people were injured when the van they were riding crashed in Mexico.

The Baja California Department of Culture released the name of the actors, Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar.

The six others who were hurt on Thursday are believed to be cast and crew members. They are said to be in stable condition.

The van reportedly ran off the road and then flipped. The crash happened in a desert area near the city of Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula, according to local media reports.

Variety reported the group was going from the city of Santa Rosalia to the local airport.

The series is based on the comic book series American Jesus by writer Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross.

It features a 12-year-old boy who learns he is the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind, according to a Netflix description. Filming on the show started in Mexico in April.

Redrum, the company running the filming, has paused production.

Follow Us

Live News
Julian Assange’s extradition to the US approved by UK cabinet minister
Socceroos
Top videos: ABC presenter Tony Armstrong’s wild celebration after epic Socceroos victory
Louis Theroux
How Louis Theroux accidentally created the most viral social media trend of the year
Buy now, pay later clobbered by interest rate hikes and inflation fears
Zoe Daniel
The Coalition’s denial of climate science created this energy crisis. But there is a solution
tony abbott carbon tax
Five recent policy decisions that explain Australia’s energy mess