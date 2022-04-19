Live

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of the first teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Set to Guns ‘N’ Roses’ Sweet Child ‘O Mine, the trailer, which was released on Tuesday, focuses on Thor’s journey of self-discovery hot off the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Thor Odinson is seen retiring from his superhero days as he struggles within himself, dealing with the fall and relocation of Asgard, and the mental torment of the death of his brother, Loki, and loss of his father, Odin, as he travels through space with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Watch the new Thor trailer

After an upbeat weight-loss training montage and new outfit, Thor leaves the Guardians behind to follow his own path.

“These hands were once used for battle, now they’re but humble tools for peace,” Thor says in the teaser, putting his new hammer Stormbreaker aside, staring off at an intergalactic sunset.

“Now I need to figure out exactly who I am.”

The trailer to the fourth film in the Thor series, directed by Taika Waititi, gives glimpses of the story based on Jason Aaron’s comic book, The Mighty Thor.

It caps off Portman’s reprisal of her role as Jane Foster. Dressed in a winged helmet and Asgard attire, she is seen calling down Thor’s previously shattered hammer Mjolnir, bringing Mighty Thor to life for the big screen.

Portman last appeared in Thor: The Dark World in 2013.

Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and Waititi’s rock gladiator Korg will also return to the film after the well-received Thor: Ragnarok, while Australian actor Russell Crowe confirmed his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the trailer resembling the Greek god Zeus, wielding a lightning bolt.

There was no sign of Christian Bale’s much-anticipated new villain, Gorr the God Butcher in the new trailer. However, the plot description describes Bale’s character as a killer seeking the extinction of the gods.

According to Aaron’s critically acclaimed comic book, Foster, who dated and broke up with Thor, replaces the god in the role of superhero, after he was deemed unworthy to lift the sacred hammer, Mjolnir.

However, in the comics, Foster’s newfound powers comes at a mortal cost; worsening her breast cancer every time she uses the hammer.

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in cinemas on July 8.