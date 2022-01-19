White and Nerdy: Radcliffe to play Weird Al in biopic

Live

“Things are about to get weird.”

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe will play the king of parody and Grammy award-winner “Weird Al” Yankovic in an upcoming biopic, it has been revealed.

The feature film, to be titled, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, promises to explore the bizarre life of the greatest-selling comedy recording artist in history.

The Roku Channel announced the project with a short teaser on Twitter on Wednesday, hyping the “truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time”.

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork,” Yankovic said.

“I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule. And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Yankovic, a five-time Grammy winner, is one of only three artists to make Billboard’s top 40 hits in all of the past four decades.

Michael Jackson and Madonna are the others.

Yankovic’s 2014 album Mandatory Fun, was the first comedy album in history to debut at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will explore “every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like Eat It and Like a Surgeon to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle,” Roku said in a statement.

The film, written by Yankovic and director Eric Appel, will begin production in February.