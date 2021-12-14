First look at Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore unveiled

Live

The official trailer to the much-anticipated Harry Potter spinoff, Fantastic Beasts 3, has landed.

The film, titled Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, follows the untold story of the beloved Hogwarts professor, 20 years before Harry’s arrival, as the wizarding world is on the brink of destruction.

The teaser gives a glimpse of Professor Dumbledore in his younger days, played by Jude Law, and his team of magical misfits in their attempt to thwart the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

“The world as we know it is coming undone; Grindelwald is pulling it apart with hate,” Dumbledore says in initial footage.

“If we’re to defeat him, you’ll have to trust me.”

Johnny Depp previously played Grindelwald but was recast for Fantastic Beasts 3, with Mads Mikkelsen debuting as the franchise’s antagonist.

The latest instalment deals with the eventual separation of the magical and normal, “muggle”, worlds in the Harry Potter universe, and where it started.

“Our war with the Muggles begins today!” Mikkelsen is heard saying, as Dumbledore is seen battling a dark wizard in the streets with building’s crashing around them.

The trailer also made multiple references to the original Harry Potter series, opening to whispers of secrecy, with Law narrating over images of a golden snitch and Michael Gambon’s famous Dumbledore.

It includes the introduction of Dumbledore’s brother Aberforth, the first look at the magical Room of Requirement, and the renowned distribution of Hogwarts house points.

Depp was asked to leave his role by Warner Bros movie studio in November 2020, after losing a libel case against a British tabloid that branded him a “wife beater”.

Eddie Redmayne leads the returning cast as Magizoologist Newt Scamander, alongside Dan Fogler, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller and Jessica Williams.