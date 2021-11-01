Entertainment Movies On This Day: James Cameron’s Titanic has its global premiere
Updated:

On This Day: James Cameron’s Titanic has its global premiere

Titanic premiere
On November 1, 1997, the world was introduced to Jack and Rose in James Cameron's Titanic. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

On this day 24 years ago, Titanic had its first public screening.

Directed by James Cameron, the drama about the doomed ocean liner starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet premiered at the Tokyo International Film Festival on November 1, 1997, before taking the world by storm.

Titanic went on to win a record-equalling 11 Academy Awards in 1998 and held the box-office record for highest-grossing film for more than a decade after its release.

The movie centres on the sinking of the RMS Titanic and the voyage of young love between upper-class woman Rose Dewitt Bukater (Winslet) and struggling artist Jack Dawson (DiCaprio).

Titanic premiere
The fictional romance between Rose and Jack captivated audiences around the globe. Photo: Getty

It captured worldwide attention like few films before it, with a close attention to historical events and an enthralling story of romance and adventure.

At the time of production, Titanic was the most expensive film ever created with a budget of $US200 million.

It was nominated for 14 Academy Awards and won – an achievement that has only been matched by Ben Hur (1959) and Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).

Titanic took out the awards for Best Picture, Art Direction, Cinematography, Costume Design, Directing, Film Editing, Original Dramatic Score, Sound, Sound Effects Editing and Visual Effects.

Celine Dion’s original song accompanying Jack and Rose’s heart-wrenching end, My Heart Will Go On, also won a string of awards, including the Golden Globe and Oscar for Best Original Song and four Grammy Awards.

It was the first film to gross more than $US1 billion at the box office and remains the third highest-grossing film of all time, with more than $US2.2 billion in box office revenue since its release.

Ultimately, director James Cameron was responsible for knocking the Titanic from pole position.

His 2009 film Avatar leapt to the top spot after raking in more than $US2.85 billion at the box office.

It remains the world’s highest-grossing film, followed closely in second place by Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame (2019), with $2.8 billion.

Topics:

Titanic
Follow Us

Live News

student debt HECS
Why paying off your student debt early is probably a bad idea
Property
The top things to look out for when inspecting a property
Sandra Bullock
November movie guide: Sandra Bullock returns with prison redemption story
house deposit
How to decide between your mortgage and extra super payments
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin breaks silence on shooting, asks paparazzi to leave family alone
vaccine
Scott Morrison joins global vaccine pledge amid calls to make more doses locally