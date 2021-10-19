New Batman trailer shows the most deranged Dark Knight yet

The trailer for the newest Batman has arrived — and it suggests Robert Pattinson’s version of the Dark Knight might be the most deranged yet.

Warner Bros unveiled The Batman trailer at the DC Fandom event on Sunday (US time), showing the vigilante in a new light.

Bound on vengeance, Bruce Wayne is seen struggling against multiple iconic DC villains, including the Riddler, Penguin, and even a hint of Batman’s archival, the Joker.

The latest cinematic Batman depicts a young, angry, and tortured Bruce Wayne, with a more violent, reactionary response when called upon.

“Fear is a tool,” Batman says as Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon turns on the Bat-Signal.

“And when that light hits the sky, it’s not just a call… it’s a warning.”

The teaser opens with a shot of a typically dark, wet, and gloomy Gotham City, as police swarm a diner introducing Paul Dano’s Riddler, the main antagonist and the reason behind Batman’s vengeful obsession.

The footage shows Batman visiting the Riddler in prison, losing his temper over what the villain had done, fighting a sleuth of goons, as well as developing a relationship with Catwoman, played by Zoe Kravitz.

Batman’s desperation is also seen when he turns a gun on Colin Farrell’s Penguin during one of their many encounters in the trailer.

“This is a powder keg and Riddler’s the match,” Batman says.

The trailer is packed with an explosive mix of fire and fist-fights, as Batman appears to deepen into his own madness.

“What’s black and blue and dead all over? You,” Riddler tells Batman as he tries to kill the superhero.

The movie is unlikely to feature the Joker with such prominence given to Riddler and Penguin, but the trailer shows Batman fighting several clown-faced thugs, letting you know he’s never too far away.

Kravitz’s maskless Catwoman appears to have a significant role in the upcoming film, seen throughout the trailer, teasing and questioning the man behind the mask.

“Maybe we are not so different… Who are you under there?” Catwoman asks.

“I’m vengeance,” Batman responds.

The trailer has been seen more than 20 million times since its release on YouTube.

The Batman will release worldwide on March 4, 2022.