No Time to Die: Trailer for Daniel Craig’s last Bond movie released

It’s been a long time coming, but the trailer for the latest Bond film has finally dropped.

MGM Studios released the trailer for No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie, early on Wednesday (Australian time).

The big-budget film had been scheduled for release as far back as 2019. But production delays stymied that and then, in early 2020, but was one of the first casualties of the pandemic.

It was pushed back to November 2020, then April 2021, then November 2021, then eventually October 2021.

The 25th Bond film is now scheduled for release in the US on October 8 and Australia on November 11.

There are actually two trailers, one for the US market and one for everywhere else. Both feature everything fans have come to expect – including gunplay and fast cars – and a menacing welcome of Rami Malek’s villain.

Watch the No Time to Die trailers here

No Time to Die is set in Jamaica, where Ian Fleming wrote the original Bond novels in the 1950s and 1960s, and in Norway, Britain and Italy.

Daniel Craig’s Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life. But his peace is shattered when his old CIA buddy Felix Leiter turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

It is Craig’s fifth turn as Fleming’s British spy.

“This thing is just bigger than all of us,” Craig said on The Tonight Show last October about the movie’s many delays.

“We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world and this isn’t the right time.”

Craig has also confirmed this will be his last outing as Bond.

“This is it. That’s it, it’s over,” he told Entertainment Weekly in 2020.

“But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one, because… this movie, whatever people think of it – who knows what people are going to think of it – everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it. And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did.”

The movie also features a veritable galaxy of other stars, including Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, Jeffrey Wright and Ralph Fiennes all feature.

The writing list is just as stellar, featuring Neal Purvis and Robert Wade (Spectre, Skyfall), Cary Joji Fukunaga, Scott Z. Burns (Contagion, The Bourne Ultimatum), and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Killing Eve, Fleabag).