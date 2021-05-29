Entertainment Movies Axed Netflix producer denies claims of long-standing sexual abuse

Axed Netflix producer denies claims of long-standing sexual abuse

The accusation alone was enough to cost the unnamed producer his job. Photo: Getty
A producer who has been dropped by Netflix after allegations of sexual misconduct has said he “strongly refutes” the accusations levelled at him.

The unnamed producer was dropped from one of the streaming giant’s titles after it was made aware of the historical allegations, which pre-date the current Netflix project.

Bafta has also suspended the industry figure after being presented with what it described as “very serious detailed allegations”.

Both Netflix and Bafta said they had shared the information with the police.

A statement from the producer said: “I have been made aware of allegations made against me concerning improper conduct towards women dating back many years.

“Based on the summaries that have been provided to me, I understand that many of these accusations are made anonymously and are demonstrably false.

“I have not had one complaint in decades of work in the media industry.

“I categorically reject any wrongdoing on my part, and strongly refute the allegations that have been levelled at me.

“I have worked with and supported hundreds of men and women during my working life and will do what is necessary to protect and/or restore my reputation.

“I will also cooperate with any formal inquiries. The matter is now in the hands of my solicitors.”

A spokesman for Netflix said: “On Monday, we received an anonymous email containing historical allegations about a producer on one of our titles.

“Whilst the allegations are unrelated to his time on the show, we immediately removed him from the production and referred the matter to the police.”

A spokeswoman for BAFTA said: “We have been presented with a number of very serious detailed allegations about an individual and while we are not their employer we immediately took the decision to suspend their membership.
“Bafta is an arts charity and does not have the power to investigate historic claims of abuse therefore we have referred the matter to the police.
“The behaviour that these accounts allege is abhorrent, in complete opposition to Bafta values and has no place in our industry.”
Trade magazine Broadcast first reported the story, saying the email contained “very serious” allegations from a number of individuals.

 

