Timothée Chalamet is set to don the infamous purple suit and top hat as he prepares to play a young, sexy Willy Wonka – because nothing is sacred.

A new musical, named Wonka after the titular character, will hit screens in 2023, and is helmed by Paddington and Paddington 2 director Paul King.

Representatives for Chalamet confirmed he will sing and dance in the film as a younger version of the character made famous by Gene Wilder in 1971, and later Johnny Depp in 2005.

Details on the plot remain scarce, but Warner Bros executives said it will explore the upbringing of the world’s most famous chocolatier.

In the original story, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl, and in Wilder’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Wonka largely remained a mysterious and untrustworthy figure to main character Charlie Bucket.

Some of Wonka’s backstory was briefly explored in director Tim Burton and Depp’s 2005 version, including his candy-hating dentist father, and his introduction to the Oompa Loompas.

News of the prequel has been met with mixed feelings, with fans questioning whether a third Wonka-related film was necessary.

Others felt a prequel would shatter the illusion created by Wilder’s slippery and suspicious Wonka in the 1971 film.

Whether Chalamet can do the candy genius justice remains to be seen, but at the very least, Wonka will introduce the wonders of the chocolate factory to a whole new generation.

And Wonka isn’t the only beloved character from the past lining up to get a modern movie makeover.

There can be only … another one

Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery’s 1986 action fantasy Highlander is another cult classic gearing up for a reboot.

The film, which follows an immortal 16th century Scottish highlander living in the 1980s, has already spawned less successful spinoffs and sequels.

The ripper original soundtrack by Queen will be hard to top, but the actor up to replace Lambert couldn’t be a better fit.

Henry Cavill (The Witcher), who already bares a striking resemblance to Lambert and has extensive experience in the sword-wielding fantasy world, announced on Instagram that he has signed on to star.

“Very exciting news today! I’ve been a fan of Highlander since I was lad. From the movies in all of their ’80s, Queen slathered glory to the TV show with an actor who looked remarkably like one of my brothers,” he said.

It’s been (almost) 300 years, right down to the day

Now the Sanderson sisters are back, and there’s hell to pay.

OK, it’s only been 28 years but we’re rounding up.

Rumours of a Hocus Pocus sequel have been swirling for years, but the project was finally confirmed by the three stars themselves.

Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will all reprise their witchy roles in a new, wicked instalment.

Stars and producers have remained tight-lipped about the plot, but the new flick could draw inspiration from a 2018 Disney novel.

The book follows the child of the two protagonists, Max and Allison, from the original film as she finds herself in the Sanderson house on Halloween night.

Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere in September 2022 on Disney Plus.