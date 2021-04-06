School holidays have arrived and children around the country are enjoying time outside of the classroom.

It also means parents around the country are desperately looking for activities to keep their youngsters occupied until schools reopen.

Re-enter: The humble cinema. You might remember it from pre-COVID times.

As of late March, cinema admissions have finally started hitting their pre-COVID levels, with more than 897,000 Australians attending on the weekend between March 25 and 28.

That’s in stark contrast to this time in 2020, when parents had to get really creative to keep their kids entertained.

Thankfully you don’t have to try as hard this year – let the cinema big screen be their babysitter.

Here’s what’s playing at the moment.

Peter Rabbit 2

The rebellious rabbit is back with his loveable band of buddies. This time around, Bea, Thomas and the rabbits have forged their own little family together, but Peter can’t help his mischievous ways. When he makes it out of the safety of the garden, Peter finds himself in a new world that appreciates his chaotic charm, but what will happen when his family find him? Running time: 93 minutes Rated: G

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

It’s the cat and mouse battle to end all others, and features two of the bitterest, yet most beloved, rivals in history.

The latest instalment of their ongoing feud sees Jerry making the move to New York City’s finest hotel.

The night before “the wedding of the century”, the event planner hires Tom to get rid of the hotel’s mouse problem.

Soon, a new, ambitious employee begins conspiring against all three – with hilarious consequences.

Tom & Jerry blends live action with classic animation to bring the long-time favourites to life once again.

Running time: 101 minutes

Rating: G

Two By Two: Overboard!

Two oddball castaways find themselves adrift during the biggest flood the world has ever known.

The pair, struggling to reunite with their families, must outrun a dangerous volcano and bargain their way on to a certain, well-known ark.

This sequel to the classic Noah’s ark story is great fun for the whole family.

Running time: 89 minutes

Rating: PG