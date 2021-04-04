April is here, which means the warm days and pleasant evenings of summer are about to become distant memories.

As we brace for the cold, we can at least find solace in the promise of many cosy nights spent rugged up on the couch in front of the TV.

This month, a few of our silver screen favourites (like Kate Winslet and Guy Pearce) have swapped their big blockbuster roles for the small screen.

You can also expect to see some new supernatural and science fiction projects front and centre this month.

And here’s what else you can look forward to.

Made For Love – April 1 (Stan)

If you could share a brain with your significant other, would you do it?

What if your significant other was emotionally manipulative and overbearing?

Made For Love follows one woman’s escape from a suffocating and abusive marriage to a tech billionaire.

With a chip planted in her brain that allows her husband to track her, watch her and have access to her “emotional data”, Hazel Green-Gogol (How I Met Your Mother’s Cristin Milioti) must fight for her independence and plan her escape.

The series also stars Billy Magnussen, Ray Romano and Noma Dumezweni.

Concrete Cowboy – April 2 (Netflix)

When a 15-year-old boy is deemed too rebellious and wild, he is sent to live with his estranged father in Philadelphia for the summer.

There, he learns about an unusual, tight-knit community of Black, urban cowboys.

You can’t go wrong with the talented and hunky lead, Idris Elba (Luther), and rising star, Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin.

Thunder Force – April 9 (Netflix)

“How can we not stop two chicks in their 40s?”

Comedy queens Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer team up for a new superhero comedy, Thunder Force.

Two childhood friends reunite when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people extraordinary abilities.

They become an unlikely superhero duo forced to battle emerging evil villains with their own set of superpowers.

Joining McCarthy and Spencer are Jason Bateman as The Crab and Bobby Cannavale as The King.

Them – April 9 (Amazon Prime)

This eerie new horror drama anthology follows a Black family who moves from their home in North Carolina to an all-white LA neighbourhood in 1953, during ‘the great migration’.

While there, the family become targets for “malevolent forces”, in both the supernatural and xenophobic sense.

Them is the perfect, creepy blend of maniacal cheerfulness depicted in The Stepford Wives and the danger of Get Out.

The Nevers – April 12 (Binge)

Jane Austen meets X-Men. Enough said.

This new series follows a group of Victorian-era women who discover they have unusual superpowers.

The women who possess these abilities become known as The Touched, and are led by the mysterious and feisty Amalia True (played by Outlander’s Laura Donnelly).

By True’s right side is the brilliant inventor, Penance Adair (Red Rock’s Ann Skelly).

Buffy creator Joss Whedon is at the helm of this kickass new series.

Confronting a Serial Killer – April 18 (Stan)

Confronting a Serial Killer is the latest documentary for true crime junkies to sink their teeth into.

It follows Jillian Lauren, a former sex worker, as she lures and investigates notorious serial killer Samuel Little.

Little was charged with the murders of four women, but claims to have killed as many as 93.

The FBI have confirmed Little was involved in as many as 63 murders, which is the largest known number of any serial killer in US history.

You’re in capable hands with Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile), who directed and produced this five-part mini series.

Mare of Easttown – April 19 (Binge)

Kate Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a detective who returns to her home town to investigate the murder of a young girl.

While investigating the crime, Sheehan must do everything in her power to stop her own life from crumbling.

Guy Pearce and Evan Peters also co-star in the small-town, suspenseful limited mystery series.

This gripping whodunnit will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.