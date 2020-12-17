Production crew have reportedly walked off the Mission: Impossible 7 set after Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise followed up a foul-mouthed tirade with second outburst.

Cruise, the movie’s producer, launched an expletive-laden rant at film crew on the London set after apparently spotting two workers failing to follow COVID rules about social distancing.

In audio released by London’s Sun, the 58-year-old star can be heard warning that anyone caught not following the rules to stay at least two metres away from others will be fired.

“If I see you doing it again, you’re f—ing gone and if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it,” he is heard saying.

“That’s it. No apologies.”

But the tirade failed to calm feelings among the crew, and things got worse when Cruise followed up with more angry words.

Five if the production crew reportedly quit straight after that.

“The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked,” a source told the tabloid.

“But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he’s the one who carries the can.”

But Cruise has earned plenty of support for his strong stance on coronavirus protocols from other big stars.

“He didn’t overreact, because it is a problem,” actor George Clooney told Howard Stern in a radio interview on Wednesday.

Actor and talk show host Whoopi Goldberg also chimed in.

“I get it,” she told America’s ABC network.

“Some people don’t understand why he would get so angry. That’s his movie. If he goes down with COVID, the movie’s done.”

Cruise, who plays Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible movies, has been shooting the film in Britain and across Europe in recent months. Production was shut down for several days in Italy after a coronavirus scare on set.

His publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

-with AAP