Widespread anger is brewing over the decision to recreate one of the most horrific episodes in Australia’s modern history in a movie.

NITRAM, due to be released on streaming platform Stan next year, will explore the April 1996 events that led to the Port Arthur massacre, and the psychology behind mass murderer Martin Bryant’s decision to shoot dead 35 people, and injure 23 more.

The decision to dramatise Australia”s worst mass murder, and the man who perpetrated it, has been described by critics as liable only to cause hurt, and opening old wounds in the name of voyeuristic entertainment.

The events took place in Tasmania, but NITRAM will be filmed in Geelong, Victoria, a self acknowledgement from the moviemakers that it would be too confronting for the Tasmanian community.

This is wrong on every possible level. This will be a trigger to so many who suffered PTSS after Port Arthur. It’s a win to the killer whose only motive was to be famous. — Liz (@LizSward) November 30, 2020

News of NITRAM, which is ‘Martin’ spelled backwards, has been met with mixed feelings, with many arguing it is still too soon to reopen one of the nation’s most painful wounds.

So profoundly was Australia affected by the worst single person-led massacre in in its history that it sparked sweeping gun law reform.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein on Tuesday said he felt “highly uncomfortable” about the film, but said it wouldn’t be right to censor the movie altogether.

“It is a difficult circumstance for many in our community,” Mr Gutwein said.

“I would hope the filmmakers are being sensitive in the way they shoot this particular production.”

‘An unwritten protocol’

Dr Robert Clarke, Head of English in the School of Humanities at the University of Tasmania, has written about Bryant and said the film comes as a surprise given the state’s determination to bury the killer’s name.

“There’s a kind of unwritten protocol that you don’t mention Bryant’s name publicly,” Dr Clarke told The New Daily.

“This is a very tight-knit community. This is a story that impacts on people’s lives right now – it’s stories of mothers, of sisters and brothers, of friends and acquaintances.

Art should give us the tools or give us the ability to confront the darkest events in our lives and our communities, but this is why we need good artists – and sensitive artists – and brave people who can take the audience with them.’’



Justin Woolley, a survivor of the massacre, shared his thoughts on Twitter, condemning the film as a “a piece of money-making entertainment”.