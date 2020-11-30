’Tis the season to be jolly, and this month, many of us are feeling pretty jovial that this dumpster fire of a year is finally coming to a close.

After many months of Hollywood shutdown, you may be surprised to learn the well of new content hasn’t dried up just yet, and there are still a number of exciting new releases to tide us over until the new year.

The adult animated comedy Big Mouth, by funnymen Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, is returning for its fourth season on Netflix from December 4.

This time around, the tweens must battle through perils of puberty, the horrors of summer camp, and the alarming addition of the anxiety monster.

Meanwhile, those suffering Euphoria withdrawals can finally bust out their glitter make-up and rhinestones, because we are about to be blessed with two special episodes.

Actor Zendaya told Entertainment Tonight the Christmas specials “aren’t really part of season one or season two, but kind of give people a little something different with Euphoria to hold us over a little bit until we’re able to do a full season two.”

Zendaya will return to the role that won her an Emmy, playing drug-addicted high schooler Rue in the dark ‘dramedy’ from December 6.

As we look ahead to the holiday season, there are still heaps of new titles to tickle your fancy.

If you’re down to ditch the socially distanced work drinks, or if a whole year of separation from your extended family still isn’t long enough, you can always cancel your Christmas plans and dive into December’s new content.

Greed – December 1 (Amazon Prime)

Starring many familiar faces including off-beat comedy royalty Steve Coogan and Isla Fisher, Greed follows the story of a filthy rich, self-made businessman who goes to extreme lengths to save his reputation.

Sir Richard McCreadie (Coogan) enters crisis mode when his multibillion-dollar retail fashion empire faces a damaging public inquiry.

Desperate to save his image by any means necessary, McCreadie decides to host a lavish and eccentric 60th birthday party in Mykonos.

This dark satirical film also features the likes of Stephen Fry, Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) and David Mitchell (Peep Show).

Selena: The Series – December 4 (Netflix)

This show is a dramatised exploration of the life and story of Mexican-American pop superstar, Selena.

The biographical series is set to explore her meteoric rise to fame, and her tragic, untimely death.

Starring Christian Serratos as the pop icon, viewers will have front-row seats to witness the chaos of fame and obsession, and the devastating effects they had on her and those around her.

Authorised by Selena’s real-life family, this series comes as close as it gets to portraying the highs and lows of life in the limelight.

Your Honour – December 7 (Stan)

Actor Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad, Malcolm in the Middle) has already proven time and time again that his acting range knows no bounds.

So we have full confidence in the Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning star’s ability to lead this compelling adaptation of the Israeli series, Kvodo.

Set in New Orleans, Cranston stars as Michael Desiato, a high-powered judge who is forced to confront his morality when his son is involved in a hit and run.

When the accident causes an organised crime syndicate to become involved, Desiato soon discovers how far he will go to protect his son.

Baby God – December 9 (Binge)

Lovers of true crime and all things morbid and messed up – this is the show for you.

This shocking documentary follows the infamous ‘Baby God’ fertility doctor who used his own sperm to inseminate and impregnate his unsuspecting patients.

Dr Quincy Fortier, the once-celebrated-now-disgraced specialist (and accused child molester) spent decades impregnating women starting from 1948, and continuing well into the 1980s.

The advancement of at-home DNA tests and ancestry sites like 23andMe allowed dozens of Fortier’s children to connect with one another as his web of lies unravelled.

The series will explore their search for answers and their identities in the wake of Fortier’s death.

The Prom – December 11 (Netflix)

The Prom is by far the most highly anticipated event on this month’s streaming calendar.

The biggest names in showbiz come together for this hilarious musical about a group of self-obsessed theatre stars.

Flocking to Indiana, the gifted narcissists join forces to support a small-town high school student who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.

Ryan Murphy – creator of everything camp, glitzy and glamorous – directs an all-star cast including Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington and James Corden.

The Wilds – December 11 (Amazon Prime)

It’s Lord of the Flies meets Lost, but the survivors are a motley crew of teenaged girls.

Australian acting legend Rachel Griffiths stars in this adventure-mystery series about a plane that crashes on a strange island.

The girls, who are all from wildly diverse backgrounds, fight to survive in their new environment and slowly realise the plane crash was no accident.

Dom and Adrian: 2020 – December 13 (Stan)

The creators of Bondi Hipsters are back with a new comedy about the absolute train-wreck that is 2020.

Dom and Adrian are forced to reinvent themselves, creatively and philosophically, as they navigate the never-ending obstacles thrown at them during this year of hell.

The mockumentary, created by Christiaan Van Vuuren and Nick Boshier, takes a comedic look at the challenges of lockdown, conspiracy theories, friendship and sanity.

If you’re in the mood to laugh at our collective suffering, this is the film for you.

(But if you feel it’s still too soon to revisit the trauma of 2020, nobody will judge you for chucking on one of the many Christmas films on offer instead.)