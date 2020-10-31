Between bushfires, pandemics, lockdowns and “getting on the beers”, this year has been a piece of work.

And if you thought it was still too early for the river of festive season films to start trickling through your streaming platforms, you thought wrong.

Netflix’s November new releases are more sparse than previous months, which may be an indication of an impending content drought.

Or, it could just mean the platform is gearing up for a big, Christmas-filled December.

Expect a lot of reruns and retrospective additions this month, but luckily there will still be a few heavy hitters to sink your teeth into, like the highly anticipated fourth season of The Crown on November 15.

Viewers will get to see the royals don their most sophisticated shoulder pads as they move into the 1980s, and will finally be introduced to the people’s princess herself, Princess Diana of Wales.

It also introduces us to the Iron Lady, Margaret Thatcher, played by the incomparable Gillian Anderson.

But if powerful and iconic British women with Eighties’up-dos aren’t your thing, you can always curl up with some of the other new titles hitting our screens this month.

We Are Who We Are – November 3 (SBS On Demand)

Luca Guadagnino, the mastermind director behind Call Me By Your Name makes his television debut in this artful and aesthetically appealing miniseries.

The series follows two American teenagers finding love and self-acceptance as they navigate growing up on a US military base in Italy.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Guadagnino production without breathtaking, Italian scenery and subtle, stolen glances between the leads.

As well as being beautifully shot, the series also has some heavy star power, including indie queen Chloe Sevigny and Kid Cudi.

The Liberator – November 11 (Netflix)

The Liberator is Netflix’s unique, semi-animated war drama, and one of this month’s most exciting releases.

The series is one of few Netflix Originals to drop this month, and follows a group of rag-tag soldiers as they navigate and attempt to survive one of the bloodiest battles of WWII.

Based on true events and featuring staggering visuals, The Liberator blends live-action and CGI to deliver an interesting and innovative take on the classic ‘band of brothers’ narrative.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey – November 13 (Netflix)

Do you like musicals? Do you like the holiday season? Do you like family?

If you answered, ‘No’ to any of those questions, you might be The Grinch.

But if you answered, ‘Yes’, this is the movie for you.

Jingle Jangle follows an eccentric toymaker and his daring granddaughter as their lives are changed by a wonderful invention.

Marvel’s 616 – November 20 (Disney+)

Marvel diehards unite! This eight-part docuseries takes viewers deep into the Marvel comic universe.

Featuring actors, creators and fans, the series will showcase the extent and depth of the Marvel legacy.

It will also deep dive into the background and origin of some of the fan-favourites and examine some of the lesser known characters.

Episodes of 616 are also directed by some of your favourite A-listers, including Alison Brie, Paul Scheer and Gillian Jacobs.

Christmas on the Square – November 22 (Netflix)

This Christmas-themed movie is about a small town struggling through festive season.

But all you really need to know is that it stars the queen of country, Dolly Parton.

Hillbilly Elegy – November 24 (Netflix)

Hillbilly Elegy is the film adaptation of J D Vance’s critically acclaimed memoir of the same name.

It follows a Yale graduate as he returns to his poor family in the Appalachian Mountains, and reflects on the importance of family, socioeconomic status and privilege.

Said to examine the evolution of the American Dream between three generations of the same family, the film has already generated Oscar buzz.

Veteran director Ron Howard helms the production, which also stars Glenn Close, Amy Adams and Freida Pinto.

Sequin in a Blue Room – November 27 (Amazon Prime)

A memorable and emotional queer coming-of-age story, Sequin in a Blue Room follows a 16-year-old boy searching for love.

After a chance meeting with a mysterious stranger at a party, Sequin delves into the wild world of hook-up apps in order to track him down.

Winning the audience award in Sydney’s 2019 Film Festival, this Australian-made indie film is a must-see, and showcases some of our best, homegrown talent.