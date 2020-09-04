Entertainment Movies The Batman movie production halted after star tests positive to COVID-19
Updated:

Media are reporting that Robert Pattinson, who plays Batman in the latest movie, has tested positive.
British actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, halting production of The Batman and highlighting the industry’s struggles to get back to business after months of a pandemic-induced shutdown.

Movie studio Warner Bros. said in a statement that “a member of ‘The Batman‘ production” in Britain had tested positive for the coronavirus, but did not give a name.

“Filming is temporarily paused,” the studio’s statement added, but did not say for how long.

Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and Vanity Fair all cited sources as saying the person who tested positive was Pattinson, the film’s star.

British actor Robert Pattinson stars as Batman in the latest movie. Image: Screenshot

Warner Bros. and Pattinson’s representatives did not return calls seeking comment.

It was not clear to what extent Pattinson, 34, best known for his breakout role in the vampire movie series Twilight, was suffering COVID-19 symptoms.

Filming of The Batman had resumed north of London only three days ago after being shut down in mid-March, along with dozens of other movies and TV shows around the world due to the coronavirus.

The movie, in which Pattinson stars as the comic book hero, has about three months of material left to shoot, according to Hollywood trade outlets. Its release was pushed back earlier this year from June 2021 to October 2021.

Movie and TV production has been slow to get going again in the United States under complex safety procedures that include testing, quarantine and social distancing on sets.

