Dwayne Johnson, family better after bout of coronavirus

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his family have all tested positive for the coronavirus.
The professional wrestler turned Hollywood actor says he, his wife and their two young children recently tested positive for COVID-19 but have all recovered.
Johnson, 48, said on Instagram on Wednesday (local time) that he and spouse, Lauren, 35, and their daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, caught the virus about two-and-half weeks earlier from “very close family friends” who had no idea how they had become infected.
Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings.
“I can tell you this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family and for me personally,” he said in the video.
The Hollywood star said his family, like their friends who caught the virus first, had been disciplined about adhering to safety measures to avoid the virus.
The two young girls suffered only “a little sore throat the first couple of days” and bounced back but Johnson and his wife had “a rough go”, he said.
“But I am happy to tell you guys we as a family are good. We are on the other end of it,” he said.
“We are no longer contagious, and we are – thank God – we are healthy.”
Johnson, who shot to fame in the World Wrestling Federation as The Rock, began a transition to mainstream entertainment in the late 1990s, going on to feature heavily in the Jumanji and Fast and Furious franchises.
-with agencies