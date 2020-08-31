After a long, arduous and challenging winter, spring is finally upon us and with it comes a multitude of new content to distract us from the state of the world.

Given much of Hollywood is still on coronavirus-induced lockdown, it’s hard to say exactly when the flowing river of new films and TV shows will eventually dry up – and to be honest, it’s best not to think about it.

For now, TV addicts and cinephiles still have a lot to look forward to.

Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women will finally be available on Netflix, as will seven-time Academy Award-nominated film, A Star is Born.

Seasons one and two of the Charmed reboot also arrive on Stan, along with indie photographer biopic Mapplethorpe.

Here are the other highlights blooming this spring.

Mulan – September 4 (Disney+)

Mulan has had a tumultuous year.

The live-action re-telling of Disney’s classic cartoon was originally supposed to grace our screens in early March but was pushed back numerous times before Disney decided to can it altogether and release Mulan on its streaming site.

Fans can finally get down to business and defeat the Huns.

But before you get excited about dodging the expense of an over-priced movie ticket, the film will be released on Disney’s premium video on-demand service, which will cost you an extra $34.95.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things – September 4 (Netflix)

“There is just something profoundly wrong here.”

That is what the creepy trailer for I’m Thinking of Ending Things tells us.

Starring Jessie Buckley and Jesse Plemons, this mind-bending thriller brings new meaning to the horror that is meeting the parents.

If you’ve ever thought your partner’s family are bunch of weirdos, just wait until you see Toni Collette as the world’s creepiest mother-in-law.

The Nineties – September 10 (Binge/Foxtel)

Let us set the scene: Your hair is crimped and your eyebrows and plucked into oblivion.

If you’re a boy, obnoxiously baggy jeans, a flanny and a backwards baseball cap is your required uniform.

You can’t turn on the radio without hearing Nirvana or Shania Twain.

It was the 1990s.

This documentary takes us back to simpler times, when our biggest concerns were Y2K and whether or not US President Bill Clinton did, in fact, have sexual relations with that woman.

Ratched – September 18 (Netflix)

“Medication time.”

American Horror Story mastermind and the king of kooky horror Ryan Murphy takes viewers back to one of the most sadistic characters even written: Nurse Ratched.

Staring Sarah Paulson, this One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel series explores the creation of a monster, as Nurse Ratched arrives at a psychiatric hospital.

All In: The Fight for Democracy – September 18 (Amazon Prime)

With the 2020 US election looming, this documentary couldn’t come at a better time.

Exploring issues of voter suppression and the modern-day challenges to democracy, this film is a must-watch.

Enola Holmes – September 23 (Netflix)

Audiences have been hanging out to watch the latest Sherlock Holmes adaptation, except this one isn’t really even about Sherlock.

Netflix’s child prodigy actor, aka Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, stars as Enola Holmes, the feisty younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft.

The film follows the teenage sleuth as she searches for her missing mother and aids a runaway lord.

If that wasn’t enough to convince you, the all-star cast bringing the rest of the Holmes family to life will.

Hollywood hunks Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin will co-star as Sherlock and Mycroft, while Helena Bonham Carter tackles Holmes matriarch, Eudoria.

Talk about a good-looking family …

Utopia – September 25 (Amazon Prime)

This eight-episode series is based on the novel by the best-selling author behind Gone Girl and Sharp Objects, Gillian Flynn.

The thriller series follows a group of young adults who meet online and come into possession of a mysterious graphic novel that burdens them with the task of saving the world.

The Comey Rule – September 27 (Stan)

The Comey Rule is sure to be the September streaming standout.

Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson suit up as FBI director James Comey and Donald Trump in this exploration of the events of the polarising 2016 US election.

Deliberately released in the lead up to this year’s election, The Comey Rule is based on Mr Comey’s real-life memoir, which examines Russian tampering and Mr Trump’s rise to power.

The two-part mini series is a must-watch and is already generating Emmy buzz.