Updated:

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther star, dies of cancer aged 43

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer.

He was 43.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read.

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

“It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

The actor died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante said.

-with agencies

