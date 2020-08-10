It’s one of the most coveted roles in cinema history, and finally a UK media outlet answered the age-old question: Who did Bond best?

RadioTimes.com roped in 14,000-plus James Bond fans to tell the world, ultimately, who is the most super of the super spies.

The gong went to Sean Connery, who has stepped into the sizeable boots half a dozen times: Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), and Diamonds Are Forever (1971).

The Scottish actor was the first to bring Ian Fleming’s character onto the big screen. And apparently, nothing but the original will do.

Timothy Dalton (The Living Daylights in 1987, Licence to Kill in 1989) was runner-up.

Pierce Brosnan scored the bronze for his four Bond portrayals, throughout the 1990s and into the early 2000s.

The poll comes as the latest Bond instalment gets ready to (finally, maybe) hit cinemas.

No Time To Die has had its premiere date delayed due to the ongoing global pandemic, but is scheduled to screen in Australia from November.

The film is set in Jamaica, where Fleming wrote the original Bond novels in the 1950s and 1960s, and in Norway, Britain and Italy, the producers said earlier.

The previous Bond film, Spectre, took in more than $US880 million ($1.3 billion) at the box office worldwide when it was released in 2015.

It will be the fifth and final outing for Daniel Craig as the shaken-martini lover, which, perhaps is a good thing, given Craig’s dismal ranking with the voters in this poll.

The Bond fight worked by pitting actors against each other in a do-or-die contest.

Craig was knocked out in the first round by Connery.