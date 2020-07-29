Emmys 2020 nomination: How to watch the award contenders

Nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards have been announced, and there’s a whole host of reasons they’re making headlines.

In these unprecedented times, we’ve seen streaming king Netflix dominate the nominations with its self-produced projects. It captured a record 160 nominations. Phew.

Australia was also the talk of Tinsel Town, with acting icons like Hugh Jackman, Toni Collette and Cate Blanchett leading the charge.

Jackman’s nod can be seen in Bad Education, which is streaming on Binge, while Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby has her second Netflix special Douglas in the running in the outstanding varietal special category.

While we’re in for a bit of a wait until September 21, when the award winners will be announced via an online ceremony, here’s where to watch some of the big-name contenders and make up your own mind.

Watchmen – Foxtel, Binge

This is the one everyone is talking about, with a hefty 26 nominations, including for its lead actors Regina King and Jeremy Irons.

The series follows superheroes in an alternate universe, based on the comic books of the same name.

Westworld – Foxtel, Binge

The third season of Westworld is like being the third-born child in a family of over-achievers.

Even though it still scored an admirable 11 nominations, its predecessors did better. Catch the whole lot on Foxtel and Binge.

Mrs America – Foxtel, Binge

The Cate Blanchett-fronted series is again, only available to stream Down Under on Foxtel and Foxtel’s teen child, Binge. (Of course you can solo rent/buy these series through the usual providers if you wish.)

The mini-series is set in 1970s America, amid the Equal Rights Amendment.

The Crown – Netflix

This royal indulgence is back on Netflix for its sixth and final season.

If you don’t know, you’ve got less than two months to figure it out.

Ozark – Netflix

Crime drama Ozark found itself with 18 nominations across a whole bunch of fields.

At its core are lead actors Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, who both got nods. It’s also in the running for best drama.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Prime Video

This one is in its third season, with 20 nominations this year.

It’s created by the crew behind Gilmore Girls, but set in the 1950s.

All three seasons are streaming over on Amazon Prime Video.

Succession – Foxtel, Binge

There’s 18 nominations across this dry comedy, which throws in some Arrested Development vibes as it follows a family trying to keep a handle on running a media empire.

It stars Aussie actor Sarah Snook in a leading role and its two seasons are available to stream on the above platforms. (Psst: Binge is offering a 14-day free trial period at the moment.)

Schitt’s Creek – Netflix, iView

Schitt’s Creek has been the dark horse of comedy this year, especially in Australia where it has been gaining momentum and plays on Netflix.

Watch all six seasons now.

Season one is also on ABC iView.

The Handmaid’s Tale – Stan, SBS on Demand

If you’ve just emerged from under a rock and have been wondering what you’ve missed in the past three years, pop on over to Stan or SBS on Demand to find out.

The Elisabeth Moss-led, jaw-dropping series scored 10 nominations – although outrageously not for the leader herself.

The Mandalorian – Disney Plus

The latest Star Wars baby found itself with 15 nominations, including for Taika Waititi (we’ll claim him unrightfully as our own) for best voice-over actor.

Baby Yoda was snubbed, however – expect the uprising to be swift and harsh.

Season one is streaming on Disney Plus, which quietly axed its free trial period when it brought Hamilton online.