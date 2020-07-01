Cinemas are finally opening their doors. This is what they’ll be showing

School holidays will bring with them a sense of normality, as coronavirus restrictions ease to allow the reopening of cinemas.

Even states with higher infection rates such as Victoria and New South Wales are preparing to dim the lights, pull back the curtains and roll the opening credits.

Cinemas will implement strict 1.5-metre social distancing procedures and staggered session times to allow staff to disinfect theatres.

Fewer people will be allowed in per screening, with most movie theatres capping sessions at 20 people.

But before you rush out and spend a small fortune on popcorn and choc tops, it might be worth checking to see exactly what’s on offer.

The pandemic has delayed many upcoming feature films, and with tumbleweeds still blowing over most sets in Hollywood, we aren’t likely to get more than a few new releases in Australian theatres any time soon.

With little new content to work with, most cinemas are looking to fill the gaps in their schedules with reruns of classic films, alongside those that came out just before the pandemic.

Hoyts cinemas are looking to make the most of the school holiday season by showing Robert Downey Jr’s latest kids’ flick Dolittle, and Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson’s Jumanji: The Next Level, which came out in January and December respectively.

Some Hoyts cinemas will also air the entire Harry Potter series, as well as 1980s classics Ghostbusters and The Goonies.

While the next few months will be slim pickings for cinephiles, there are some upcoming films to look forward to later this year.

The Personal History of David Copperfield – July 2

Dev Patel and Tilda Swinton star in this quirky film following the life of storyteller David Copperfield.

Set in the 1840s, the film gives a unique take on the semi-autobiographical Charles Dickens tale.

If the dazzling set and costumes don’t catch your eye, the all-star cast will.

Tenet – August 13

Christopher Nolan’s latest sci-fi spy spectacular merges espionage, action and time travel.

The idea for Tenet arose more than two decades ago, and Nolan worked on the script alone for the past seven years.

The film follows an operative tasked with stopping World War III, but viewers can expect twists and turns – so much so that star Robert Pattinson still isn’t really sure what it’s about.

Antebellum – August 20

Due for release back in April, the producers of Get Out and Us bring you yet another terrifying horror film that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Janelle Monae stars as Veronica Henley, a successful author in present-day America who is plucked from her life and time and placed on a plantation field during the US civil war.

Henley battles to survive the horrors she endures as a 19th century slave as she tries to get back to her own time.

This southern gothic really does play out like a nightmare.

A Quiet Place: Part II – September 3

The thrilling sequel has kept audiences in suspense since its original release date in March.

Picking up shortly after the first film, Part II focuses on life for the surviving members of the Abbott family outside the safety of their farm.

Writer and director John Krasinski discussed his decision to delay the release in an Instagram post back in March.

“As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie … I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together!” Krasinski said.

Wonder Woman 1984 – October 1

Grab your shoulder pads and leg-warmers because Wonder Woman is going ’80s.

The long-awaited sequel was pushed back from its original release date in early June, and there’s a relatively large time jump from the first film, which was set during World War I.

Luckily, the leading lady hasn’t aged a day – no word yet on which night cream she is using.

Fans can look forward to a killer soundtrack as they watch Wonder Woman battle the evil villainess, Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).