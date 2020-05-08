She does the work of twenty-five people for free and all you have to do is call her, sometimes.

We love our mums, and with lockdown laws likely to keep cafes closed, and kill the annual Mother’s Day brunch, what better way show her why you’re the favourite child than by spending quality time together.

Slippers? Warm. Tea? Hot. Mum’s favourite flicks? On.

Mermaids (1990)

A glamorous, carefree and unconventional single mother relocates her two daughters to a small town in Massachusetts in 1963, where their relationships are tested.

Cher dazzles alongside Winona Ryder and Christina Ricci in this fabulous film about family bonds.

If the all-star cast and the zingy one-liners haven’t convinced you, Cher’s flamboyant and iconic wardrobe will.

Where to watch: Stan

About A Boy (2002)

Nothing says ‘Mother’s Day’ like heartthrob Hugh Grant in his prime.

Grant plays a cynical, wealthy man-child who pretends to have a son in order to pick up women.

When he meets an odd young boy wise beyond his years, he finally learns how to grow up.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Mamma Mia (2008)

This fun, upbeat and enjoyable film goes perfectly with a glass of pinot gris and a girls night in.

Especially if you’re the type of mother who works all night, and works all day to pay the bills you have to pay (ain’t it sad?)

Take the edge off and escape to this sunny, picturesque Greek island with Meryl Streep and her beautiful boyfriends Pierce Brosnan, Collin Firth and Stellan Skarsgard.

Where to watch: Netflix