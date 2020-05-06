Tom Cruise to film aboard International Space Station

He may have done most things under the sun, but Tom Cruise is said to be over the moon at the prospect of filming in space.

Cruise is partnering with NASA to shoot a movie, at least in part, aboard the International Space Station, NASA has confirmed, the first narrative feature to be shot in space.

“NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station,” NASA administrator Jim Bridentsine tweeted on Tuesday.

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

“We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.”

Deadline Hollywood first reported on Monday that Cruise and Elon Musk’s SpaceX were in the early stages of teaming up with NASA for an action-adventure feature film that would be shot in outer space.

Plot details have not been revealed, although Deadline reported that it will not be an instalment of Cruise’s Mission: Impossible franchise.

It’s unclear how Cruise will pull off this feat, but, even at 57, he’s insisted on doing his own stunts.

Cruise’s next film is Top Gun: Maverick, in which he reprises his role as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a test pilot and flight instructor.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Paramount has moved its release from July 12 to December 23.

-with agencies