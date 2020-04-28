For some of us, isolation brought a much needed respite from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

For others, it resembled the plot line of The Shining.

But with social distancing restrictions slowly starting to ease, many of us are eager to put our days of isolation behind us.

It has been said that life imitates art – if that’s the case then grab your closest companion (a volleyball named Wilson) and see how these isolation sensations stack up to real life.

Castaway (2000)

If the lockdown life has you feeling a little cuckoo, just be glad you’re not stuck in the middle of nowhere without an internet connection.

When his plane crashes, Chuck Nolan does his best to survive in his new home – an uninhabited island.

Starring the COVID-19 poster boy himself, Tom Hanks’ performance in Castaway earned him a Golden Globe.

Where to watch: Stan

Into the Wild (2007)

Emile Hirsch plays Christopher McCandless, a young graduate who renounces all his worldly possessions in favour of roughing it solo out in the wild.

Admittedly, after six weeks of binging Netflix and banana bread from the couch, living permanently outside does look somewhat appealing.

Based on true story, this inspiring film will leave you with a burning desire to go off the grid.

Where to watch: Netflix

Dark Star (1974)

Long before Matt Damon did his solo stint on mars in The Martian, there were some other lonely astronauts roaming the universe.

Dark Star follows a group of hippy astronauts as they make their way through space to destroy unstable planets.

This sci-fi comedy is reminiscent of all-things 70s – and by that, we mean everyone might be a bit stoned.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime