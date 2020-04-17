Like many other industries, the coronavirus has placed future of Australian film in uncertain terrain.

As the Morrison government suspends local content quotas in a bid to keep the media industry afloat, there has never been a better time to support Aussie films.

You’ve danced through Moulin Rouge! and laughed through Crocodile Dundee and Priscilla, so here are some other classics on offer from Down Under.

Candy (2006)

It wouldn’t be a true blue Aussie list without our golden boy, Heath Ledger.

Ledger stars alongside Abbie Cornish as Dan and Candy, a bohemian couple navigating love, romance and obsession amid a dangerous downward spiral into drug dependancy.

Based on Luke Davies’ novel of the same name, Candy features hypnotic cinematography and outstanding performances that will stay with you long after the final credits roll.

Where to watch: SBS On-Demand

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy star in this epic, fast-paced action film.

Fury Road combines a dystopian wasteland, some mesmerising visuals and a kick-ass feminist lead named Furiosa (Theron).

Scooping up six Academy Awards, this latest instalment of the Mad Max series really put Australia on the movie map.

Where to watch: Stan

Lion (2016)

This critically-acclaimed film follows a five-year-old boy who is separated from his Indian family and is adopted by an Australian couple.

Later in life, Saroo (Dev Patel) returns to India to search for his family.

Nominated for six Oscars and led by an all-star cast including Nicole Kidman and Rooney Mara, this true story is simply not to be missed.

Where to watch: SBS On-Demand