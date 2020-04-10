With the Good Friday long weekend upon us, you might be wondering how best to spend all this free time.

Two words: Movie marathon.

Luckily, a lockdown long weekend can be best used catching up on your favourite movie series – before the next instalment is released.

If you’ve ever sat down to watch a sequel and realised you have totally forgotten the plot of the first film, this is the list for you.

Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford is back to reprise his role as the dreamy part-time college professor, part-time treasure hunter.

The fifth instalment in the mystery-adventure series was announced back in February with Steven Spielberg penned to direct.

However, on Saturday it was announced that he was handing over directorial duties to James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari 2019).

Some might say the real mystery is how Harrison Ford can still be a total hunk at 77-years-old.

The film is expected to be released in 2022, after Ford’s 80th birthday.

Where to watch: Netflix, Stan

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Sherlock Holmes

Your favourite quirky, off-beat detective is back to grace our screens one again.

After the success of the first two instalments, it’s no wonder Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law have signed on to do another Sherlock Holmes film.

Rachel McAdams is also rumoured to reprise her role as Irene Adler in the series third instalment which is due for release in December 2021.

In addition to being fun, witty and fast-paced, this film is also jam-packed with subtle ‘easter eggs’ – see how many you can spot.

Where to watch: Stan

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

The Fantastic Beasts series once again takes us into JK Rowling’s magical world of witchcraft and wizardry.

The third instalment is expected in November 2021, with much of the original cast returning, including Eddie Redmayne as protagonist Newt Scamander.

The series will reportedly continue on for a fourth and fifth instalment but this has yet to be confirmed.

If you’re committed to the couch-potato lifestyle this weekend, why not revisit the entire Harry Potter series (which, in total, is over 20 hours long) while you’re at it.

Where to watch: Netflix

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)