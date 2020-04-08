Easter movies: Ten unforgettable egg scenes on screen

Easter isn’t quite the same this year, for obvious reasons.

Sweet tooth-feeding artisans are feeling the pinch as the demand for chocolate Easter eggs slumps while we’re all stuck indoors.

So we’ve curated a movie Easter egg hunt you can enjoy without leaving the safety and comfort of your sofa.

And we’re not talking about the movie term ‘Easter eggs’, which means secret treats hidden by the director for eagle-eyed audiences.

Nope. We’re talking the real deal.

Here are 10 movies with unforgettable egg sequences.

Call Me By Your Name

If these trying times call for dreamy romance, then swoon along to Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet falling for each other during a long, hot 1980s Italian summer.

Luca Guadagnino’s luscious movie is the stuff of dreams, scoring revered screenwriter James Ivory an Oscar for his adaptation of the André Aciman novel.

While most folks remember the pivotal peach sequence, we also love the breakfast scene where Armie’s Oliver loves his eggs just a little bit too much.

The Shape of Water

Speaking of finding love in all the wrong places, we’re still not sure about Sally Hawkins hooking up with the fish dude in Guillermo del Toro’s Best Picture Oscar winner.

But this introductory sequence where they bond over her mute cleaner’s egg lunch is pretty adorable.

The director talks you through why it’s crucial to the story in this clip posted by The New York Times.

Ghostbusters

Supernatural forces stalk the Manhattan apartment of Sigourney Weaver’s Dana in Ivan Reitman’s beloved 1984 comic horror also starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Rick Moranis and Ernie Hudson.

They say demons announce themselves with the eggy smell of sulphur.

Here they just internally fry them so they pop explosively from the pack.

Alien/Aliens

More Sigourney in this classic sci-fi double bill.

The go-to clip in Ridley Scott’s original is the late John Hurt as Kane, his chest erupting on board the Nostromo.

But his initial encounter with a throat-choking facehugger is just as memorable. Hint: do not take a close look at a xenomorph egg.

Crewmate Ripley (Sigourney) takes belated revenge when she torches at least a 12-pack of Alien queen eggs in James Cameron’s action-packed sequel.

Jurassic Park

While we’re on the subject of big scary monsters, Steven Spielberg’s staging of the T-Rex attack in his Oscar-winning 1993 original still looks way better than anything the increasingly guff sequels have come up with.

The hook-clawed raptors are pretty terrifying too, especially considering they start off adorably cute in this early egg-hatching lab sequence before everything goes fan-meet-poop.

Notably, the clip also includes Jeff Goldblum’s much-mimicked line, “Life, uh, finds a way.”

Airplane!

Classic deadpan comedy gold here from the late, great Leslie Nielsen in this Golden Globe-nominated, high-flying spoof of aeroplane disaster movies.

He plays a doctor pressed into service when the crew and passengers fall sick, rapid-firing bad dad jokes like: “Surely you can’t be serious.” “I am serious. And don’t call me Shirley.”

A hoot, quite how this patient ended up with three eggs (including one that hatches) stuck in her throat is anyone’s guess.

Rocky

Sylvester Stallone winds up with a no fewer than five eggs in his gullet in John G. Avildsen’s triple Oscar-winning boxing drama.

In service of prize-winning fighter Rocky Balboa’s punishing training regime, kicking off at a bleary 4am, he slugs the worlds grimmest brekkie shake raw.

Followed with a big belch while stray yolk dribbles down his sweater, this breakfast of champions sure ain’t pretty, tiger.

Cool Hand Luke

If you think sinking five raw eggs is rough, wait to you see what Paul Newman has to put up with in director Stuart Rosenberg’s 1967 classic.

Banged up in prison for two years after a wild night on the sauce, the eponymous Luke takes on a bet to tackle 10 times that in soft-boiled form.

Luckily for Newman, a bucket just out of shot meant he didn’t have to swallow.

Tampopo

Last but certainly not least, we’re back to WTF romance with a sexually charged scene that pushes the egg-velope as far as it will go in this 1985 food-lovers fave from Japanese director Jûzô Itami.

Kôji Yakusho plays a yakuza mobster who gets frisky mid-feast with his beautiful lover (Fukumi Kuroda).

Somehow they wind up sharing a weirdly hot raw egg yolk kiss that’s about as far from Luke and Rocky’s unwelcome trials as possible.