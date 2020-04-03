Golden oldies: Stream your way through the decades

Does the lockdown life have you wondering around the house aimlessly?

If you’ve already finished Tiger King and think it’s time for a trip down memory lane, consider these cult classics from each decade.

1970s: Carrie (1976)

The 1970s brought us flares and jumpsuits, and some super funky flicks.

On the night of her prom, a teenager named Carrie (Sissy Spacek) discovers she has supernatural abilities and takes revenge on her high school bullies.

Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, scenes from this film have been replicated throughout Hollywood ever since its release.

Where to watch: Stan, Amazon Prime

Honourable mentions: The Exorcist (Netflix), Murder on the Orient Express (Amazon Prime), Chinatown (SBS On Demand), Saturday Night Fever (Stan)

1980s: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

“Worrying means you’ll suffer twice”, so what better way to switch off than to chuck on a John Hughes film.

This film follows Ferris Bueller as he takes an epic sick day and evades his high school principal.

We just couldn’t do the 80s without Bueller … Bueller? Bueller? Bueller?

Where to watch: Netflix

Honourable mentions: Heathers (Amazon Prime), Back to the Future (Stan) Ghostbusters (Netflix), the Indiana Jones series (Netflix)

1990s: The Matrix (1999)

Long, black leather jackets were as much of a 90s staple as Keanu Reeves was – and this film has both.

Reeves plays Neo, a computer programmer, who fights against powerful computers that have recreated reality in a system called the Matrix.

With the latest instalment of the series due to hit screens next year, what better time to revisit this sci-fi masterpiece?

Where to watch: Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime

Honourable mentions: Seven (Netflix), Sleepy Hollow (Stan), The Birdcage (Amazon Prime) The First Wives Club (Netflix)

2000s: Pans Labyrinth (2006)

The dark, adult version of Alice in Wonderland. Only much creepier.

This Oscar-winning Mexican film follows a young girl who meets a faun who informs her she is a princess who must participate in three tasks to claim her throne.

But don’t be fooled by the cheery synopsis – this is not a movie for children (unless you want to traumatise them).

Where to watch: Netflix

Honourable mentions: Avatar (Disney+), Tropic Thunder (Netflix), Serendipity (Stan), Mean Girls (2004)