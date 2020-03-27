Movie night: New releases to stream from the comfort of your couch

With Hollywood grinding to a halt and cinemas all over the country closing their doors, the desire for distraction is greater than ever.

The good news is, you can still get your movie fix from the comfort of your own couch with these new release movies.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (2020)

This remarkable and inspiring documentary premiered at the Sundance Festival and has already generated a lot of awards buzz.

Crip Camp details how a Woodstock-esque camp for disabled teens run by a group of hippies led to the disability rights movement of the 1970s.

With executive producers Barack and Michelle Obama, this rousing doc shows how society’s marginalised joined forces with The Black Panthers and LGBTQIA+ activists to rally for their rights.

Where to watch: Netflix

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020)

If self-isolation has you already feeling like this might be a good time to dye your hair a crazy colour – do not watch this film.

Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) is back as everyone’s favourite psychopath in Birds of Prey.

This time, she is on the run after a bad break-up with the Joker when she becomes allies with three other dangerous babes: Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

True History of the Kelly Gang (2019)

Based on the novel by Aussie author Peter Carey, this film is not what you expect.

Dark, violent and, at times, downright weird – prepare to have your expectations of the classic Australian icon turned upside down.

From looting and theft to cross-dressing and homoeroticism, this film will stay with you long after its compelling last scene.

The star-studded cast includes Charlie Hunnam, Essie Davis, George MacKay, Russel Crowe and Nicholas Hoult.

Where to watch: Stan

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Tarantino’s Oscar-winning love-letter to 1970s is a must-see.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt play Rick and Cliff, a washed up actor and his longterm stunt-double looking to reignite their careers.

Set at the time of the Manson murders, this film throws its own twist on Hollywood lore and the end of the hippy era.

Also, shirtless Brad Pitt.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime