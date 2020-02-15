If the fedora still fits…

In news that will be met in equal parts with excitement and trepidation, Harrison Ford has revealed filming on the fifth Indiana Jones movie may begin this summer.

No stranger to a franchise reboot, the Hollywood star, 77, confirmed he will pick up his whip and don the hallowed hat to play the beloved archaeologist once more.

During an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’s chat show, Ford said: “It’s going to be fun. They are great fun to make.”

Ford said filming is set to start in the summer.

The first three Indiana Jones films – Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981), Temple Of Doom (1984) and The Last Crusade (1989) – are well-loved classic films.

The fourth instalment, 2008’s Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull, not so much.

Still, for each million devoted fan wondering “why now?” there’s an executive producer wondering “why has it taken so long?”

In a separate interview with CBS, Ford said filming on the new Indiana Jones movie could begin as soon as April.

Director Steven Spielberg has previously suggested his blockbuster franchise could get a female reboot when Ford finally retires from the role.

But for now, Ford enjoys revisiting his classic characters, including Han Solo from Star Wars.

“When we have an opportunity to make another, it is because people have enjoyed them,” Ford told Sunday Morning.

“I feel obliged to make sure our ambitions are as ambitious as they were when we started.”

While a fifth Indiana Jones film has been in the pipeline for some time, a release date has not been announced.

Ford’s latest film is the Disney adventure The Call Of The Wild.