Bong Joon-ho’s satire Parasite has won the 2020 best picture Oscar, on a glittering night for the South Korean director.

Parasite earlier won the best international film Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards, the first Korean film to do, as well as best original screenplay.

The black comedy about a poor Seoul family who infiltrate the lives of a much richer one also won Bong the Acadamy Award for best director.

-more to come