Tom Cruise has given fans a peek at the eagerly awaited Top Gun sequel.

The Hollywood star shared the poster for Top Gun: Maverick on Twitter – and a promise to quickly follow it up with a new trailer.

The poster shows Cruise leaning up against an old plane while watching other jets in the sky above him.

“Feel the need. Trailer tomorrow,” wrote Cruise on Sunday.

The action movie sequel will be released in 2020, 34 years after the 1986 original.

Cruise, 57, is reprising his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

In the sequel, Maverick is a flight instructor at the Top Gun school. He will guide the son of Goose from the original film to become the pilot his father was.

Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the sequel, which also stars Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman and Charles Parnell.

Kilmer also shared the poster on Twitter, writing: “It may be ‘ice’ cold outside, though maybe this will warm you up. Finally get to share this @TopGunMovie poster.”

A teaser trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was unveiled earlier this year. it hinted that the follow-up will feature all the action and drama of the 1980s original – including Cruise’s famous motorbike.

The film will be released in June 2020.

-with AAP