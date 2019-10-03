Todd Phillips’ Joker is a contentious film which has, much like its namesake, created a lot of controversy and moral panic.

The unexpected recipient of the prized Golden Lion award at the 76th Venice Film Festival, it has garnered exceptional praise – and has also been savaged for its glorification of a violent white man.

These criticisms are more than warranted in today’s global climate.

Fifty one people died in the Christchurch mosque shootings and there have been 334 mass shootings in the US already in 2019, predominantly by white male shooters.

In 2012, the Batman franchise was linked to one of these attacks, when a man said to have been dressed as the Joker – this was later refuted but it’s a rumour that won’t go away – fatally opened fire at a screening of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises in Colorado.

Much of the protestations towards Phillips’ film (including a letter from the aggrieved family of the victims killed in the Aurora Theatre shooting) are anchored to the contention the film glamorises an unhinged and violent man.

While these concerns are understandable, I think there is an important distinction to be made between the glorification of a difficult and mentally unwell character and exploring these complexities in a meaningful and nuanced way.

Thankfully, and surprisingly, Phillips – who brought us 2003’s frat boy fantasy Old School and all three Hangover films – delivers a film that falls (mainly) into the latter.

Joker is a curious creation.

It’s positioned firmly in the broader Batman universe and offers an origin story that connects neatly (both in an aesthetic and narrative sense) with Nolan’s Batman Begins (2005).

But it owes a lot more to Martin Scorsese’s King of Comedy (1983), even borrowing Robert DeNiro for the role of TV personality Murray Franklin and directly copying the upcoming wanna-be comedian and talk show host dynamic made famous by DeNiro and Jerry Lewis.

Whereas the bleak reality of DeNiro’s Rupert Pupkin isn’t fully revealed until the final act of Scorsese’s classic, Phillip’s film places the drudgery and difficulty of Joker’s everyday existence centre stage from the first scene.

Arthur Fleck/Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) is a downtrodden and disconnected man living on a minimum wage and looking after his mother (France Conroy) in a small apartment.

Phoenix is a masterful performer who gives a complex emotional interiority to the role.

Much of this is communicated through his bodily comportment and gestures.

He lost 23 kilograms for the role and contorts his body through dance movements that jarringly reveal his emaciated frame.

There is also a tenderness to these dance interludes that are wonderfully coupled with an original score by Hildur Gudnadottir.

Arthur has a mental illness that causes him to burst into laughter regardless of context: A condition which is often misinterpreted, sometimes in violent ways, by the public.

These small but significant incidents (quite skilfully communicated through an exchange of looks) suggest a growing lack of empathy and compassion in Gotham – something that is only further compounded when public funding is cut to the social services that he uses.

It is precisely this narrative of social welfare cuts, mental health discrimination and economic inequality that saves Phillips’ Joker from becoming a vehicle of incel-fantasy.

Fleck is not a heroic figure but rather one of pity.

His increasingly erratic behaviour is a catalyst for a larger movement of radical activism, but he is not himself the creator.