Harry to seek Mail on Sunday libel win without trial

Prince Harry will seek to win his libel claim against publisher Associated Newspapers without the case going to trial, his lawyer says, as the British royal steps up his legal battles against the tabloid press.

Harry, the King’s younger son, sued Associated Newspapers last year over an article in its Mail on Sunday newspaper that alleged he tried to keep secret details of his separate legal fight with Britain’s government over his security arrangements.

London’s High Court ruled in July that the Mail report was defamatory, paving the way for the Duke of Sussex to go ahead with his case against one of Britain’s biggest media publishers.

The article said Harry, 38, had tried to keep secret details of his legal fight to reinstate his police protection – which was withdrawn after he and wife Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020 – and that his aides had then tried to put a positive spin on it.

His lawyers confirmed to Reuters they would ask the judge, Matthew Nicklin, at a hearing on Friday to give a summary judgment – a ruling in the prince’s favour without the need for a trial.

Two years ago, Harry’s American wife Meghan, 41, likewise won a summary judgment in her privacy case against the Mail on Sunday for printing parts of a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

The couple have become embroiled in numerous court cases against tabloid papers since they wed in 2018, accusing the media of racism, hounding them, and spreading lies.

Media intrusion was part of the reason the Sussexes cited for stepping back from royal duties and moving to California to forge new lives and careers.

Later in March, there will be another court hearing in a case the prince has brought with singer Elton John and others against Associated Newspapers over allegations of phone tapping and other privacy breaches.

In May, a lawsuit against the Daily Mirror newspaper over accusations of phone hacking will go to a trial. Harry is also suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World, also for alleged phone hacking.

– AAP