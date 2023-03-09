Entertainment Celebrity Royal Prince Harry ‘phone hacking’ lawsuit to go to trial
Prince Harry ‘phone hacking’ lawsuit to go to trial

Prince Harry’s lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mirror newspaper over allegations of phone hacking will go to trial, a judge at London’s High Court has ruled.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is one of several public figures whose lawsuits against Mirror Group Newspapers will be considered at the trial in May.

Judge Timothy Fancourt ruled on Wednesday (British time) that Harry’s case, which alleges unlawful information gathering on behalf of MGN journalists between 1996 and 2011, should be part of the trial.

David Sherborne, a lawyer representing Harry and the other claimants, earlier told the court the prince would be “the only witness” relied on in his case – raising the prospect of Harry entering the witness box to give evidence.

Judge Fancourt said on Wednesday he thought Harry “will not settle” his case, based on what he said in his witness statement – which is not yet publicly available – as well as “everything he had said outside these proceedings”.

Harry’s case against MGN, launched in 2019, is one of several he is bringing against British newspapers, including a similar lawsuit against News Group Newspapers, the publisher of the now-defunct News of the World and The Sun.

He is also suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday, for libel over an article that said he tried to keep secret details of his legal fight to reinstate his police protection.

And Harry is one of several high-profile figures, including singer Elton John and actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, bringing lawsuits against Associated Newspapers alleging phone tapping and other privacy breaches.

Associated Newspapers has said that it “utterly and unambiguously” denies the allegations and the publisher’s bid to throw the case out of court will be heard later in March.

The wave of litigation follows the collapse of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s relationship with Britain’s media since their marriage in 2018.

Media intrusion was a major factor they cited in their decision to step down from royal duties and move to the US two years ago.

Harry has since – in his memoir Spare and accompanying TV interviews – also accused other royals of leaking stories about him and his wife Meghan to tabloid newspapers.

– AAP

Prince Harry Royal Family
