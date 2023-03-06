Entertainment Celebrity Royal Harry and Meghan get invite to King’s coronation
Updated:
Live

Harry and Meghan get invite to King’s coronation

Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have received an invitation to his father King Charles’s coronation but will not yet confirm publicly whether they will attend, a spokesperson for Harry says.

Preparations for the event in May have been overshadowed by the couple’s damning revelations about the King, Harry’s elder brother Prince William and other royals in his recent memoir, a Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews.

His recent high-profile and stinging criticism of his family had led to speculation over whether Harry, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020, would be invited to the coronation at London’s Westminster Abbey and, if he was, whether he would attend.

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for Harry said.

“An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Buckingham Palace is yet to respond to a request for comment.

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News
Ask the Expert: Super, pensions and investments – how to balance them for the best return
Families call for new search for flight MH370
Wages
Workers miss out as gulf between wages and inflation widens
vapes
Sex and lies are used to sell vapes online. Even we were surprised at the marketing tactics we found
interest rates
‘Incredibly difficult’: RBA prepares 10th straight rate hike, despite slowing economy
Shirtless and shredded Gyllenhaal in LA rumble