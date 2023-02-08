Live

‘Everyday’ stamps featuring the image of the King have been unveiled, the latest item in Britain to get a makeover following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

From coins and banknotes and to the official royal cypher used by the government, Britain has been slowly introducing replacements featuring the new monarch since his mother’s death in September.

In keeping with a tradition dating back to the first Penny Black in 1840, the new “definitive” stamp uses an adapted version of a portrait of the King, which will also appear on new coins.

“As with all stamps, the monarch approved them and so we hope that he’s happy with this design,” Royal Mail director of external affairs and policy David Gold said.

“The guidance we were given was not to try to be too clever or to try to veer off into some different direction but very much to keep that traditional image that we’re all very much used to.”

The new stamp, which will go on general sale across Britain from April, consists of an image of the King’s head and the stamp’s value on a plain coloured background.

“There is precedent for the King not wearing a crown,” Mr Gold said.

Charles is the seventh British monarch to appear on a definitive stamp.

Existing stamps with the late Queen’s image would remain valid and in distribution until stocks were exhausted, the Royal Mail said.