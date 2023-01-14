Given the recent avalanche of interviews and television shows and news headlines about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and his astonishingly tell-all book, Spare, I felt like maybe I’d heard all I needed to know.

I did pop into a bookstore on Wednesday to potentially buy a copy, but when I saw that it had already been discounted, on the day of release, I felt like the whole meticulously planned marketing campaign had reached peak calculated.

It’s been the hot topic of conversation for weeks now and I have decided that I’m in neither camp.

I believe all things to be true: that the royal family is dysfunctional, that Prince Andrew should be prosecuted, that Diana’s death affected Harry terribly, that the British tabloids are a disgrace, but also that his marriage is just not as interesting as he and his wife think it is, and that he may come to see in later life that sometimes it’;s best not to tell all, to everybody, all of the time.

Guilt-free diamonds

As diamond mines around the world continue to close, and stones become rarer, it’s fascinating to see the rise of the clean origin, lab-grown diamond.

They have certainly reinvigorated the jewellery market, as the cost of real diamonds was obviously very prohibitive.

Lab grown diamonds are just as beautiful to the untrained eye, last for years and, importantly, don’t come with any messy ethical issues, which is a big consideration for the current consumer.

But is a lab-grown diamond a valid alternative to real, given there is no resale value?

“I think for me it’s about the meaning that you put into it” says Megha Kapoor, chief content officer of Vogue India, and someone who is passionate about jewellery.

“What is the purpose, why are you buying that diamond? If it’s just for the look of it and you’re not necessarily ascribing meaning into it, lab-grown diamonds are great.

“You could also opt for a beautiful Swarovski crystal. The purpose of a real diamond is that it’s a marker of a special occasion, with historic value as well. It will be passed down through generations and become an heirloom.

“It is also the process that makes it so special, the miracle of nature producing this incredible stone.”

But for young couples entering the engagement ring market, they now have a much more affordable and fashionable choice.

Skin care speculation

Another trend we are going to seeing more of is astronomically priced skincare, as luxury retailers pivot from a slowed accessories market and create even more expensive serums, gels and face creams.

The highest priced products on the market, from brands like La Prairie, La Mer and Guerlain, will look like bargains, as many of these new-fangled products will cost literally thousands of dollars.

They probably aren’t going to work any better than sorbolene by the way, but that my friends is not the point.

In the world of beauty, gazillion dollar potions fall into the “self-care” category, and there is no doubt people are feeling frazzled.