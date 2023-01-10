Prince Harry says return to the UK would be ‘unsurvivable’

Prince Harry says he doesn’t believe it will ever be possible for him or his family to return to the UK as working royals.

Harry, whose highly-anticipated memoir Spare hits bookstores tomorrow, has been dropping a number of bombshells in a series of promotional interviews.

The memoir is set to reveal more details about his decision to depart the royal family and the UK in 2020, along with wife Meghan Markle.

In an interview with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan, the former royal said the British media would make a return to living in the UK “unsurvivable”.

“I don’t think it’s ever going to be possible,” Harry told Strahan.

“I don’t think that – even if there was an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family – there is that third party that is going to do everything they can to make sure that that isn’t possible,” he said, alluding to the tabloid press.

“Not stopping us from ever going back, but making it unsurvivable.”

Harry admitted that reality was “really sad”.

“That is essentially breaking the relationship between us,” he said, referring to the rest of the royal family.

Harry also said that he feared that history would repeat itself, with the media putting Meghan and their children in potential danger, just as the paparazzi endangered the life of his mother, Diana.

“I’m trying to put a stop to this, because I can’t ever imagine, I don’t want to imagine, what that would be like for me or for my kids, especially when you talk about history repeating itself.”

In an interview with Britain’s ITV, which aired on Monday, Harry accused members of his family of getting into bed “with the devil” in order to salvage their own reputations.

“After many, many years of lies being told about me and my family, there comes a point where, going back to the relationship between certain members of the family and the tabloid press, those certain members have decided to get in the bed with the devil … to rehabilitate their image,” he said.

“The moment that that rehabilitation comes at the detriment of others, me, other members of my family, then that’s where I draw the line.”

Harry and Meghan both have fraught relationships with the press.

Harry was among a list of famous figures to launch legal action against the Daily Mail back in December of 2022 over alleged misuse of private information.

Meghan, on the other hand, successfully sued Associated Newspapers back in 2019 over five articles that reproduced parts of a private letter she had sent to her father, Thomas Markle.

In their Netflix series Harry and Meghan, which began streaming in December, it was revealed the letter was written on the advice of King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth.

Also in the series, Harry said he believed his wife suffered a miscarriage in 2020 due to intense scrutiny from the press.

“I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the (Daily) Mail did. I watched the whole thing,” he said.

Buckingham Palace is yet to respond to any of Harry’s bombshell claims.

It did, however, release an image of the Princess of Wales on social media in commemoration of her 41st birthday.

Both Strahan and 60 Minutes correspondent Anderson Cooper have both claimed that they denied requests from the palace to access to their interviews prior to airing.

“Its representatives demanded that before considering responding, 60 Minutes provide them with our report prior to airing it tonight,” Cooper said at the end of his interview with the prince.

“It’s something we never do,” he added.