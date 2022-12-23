Queen Consort’s ‘final nail’ to scandal-hit Prince Andrew

Live

The King has unveiled a host of new roles for senior royals, dealing his scandal-plagued younger brother a major blow at the same time.

There is also a royal first for the Princess of Wales among a swathe of appointments announced on Thursday.

The King has named his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, as the new Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. She takes over from Prince Andrew, who was forced to give up one of his favourite roles as he stepped back from royal duties amid a civil abuse case.

The case was later settled, at a cost of millions. But the Duke of York, who denies all wrongdoing, remains sidelined.

The role of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards – which had previously been held by the Duke of Edinburgh from 1975 until his retirement from royal duties – remained vacant, until Buckingham Palace’s announcement.

“There have been many nails in the Duke of York’s coffin and any deeply-desired wish to return to public duty but this is, without doubt, the final of final nails,” a royal source told Britain’s Sun newspaper on Thursday.

In other shake-ups announced by the King ahead of plans for his first official birthday celebrations as monarch, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has also been given her first military role. She is now the Colonel of the Irish Guards, taking over from her husband, Prince William.

William takes on the role previously held by his father as Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

Also announced on Thursday were plans for the King’s first Trooping the Colour. It is a grand parade that has marked the monarch’s official birthday for more than 260 years.

It involves more than 1400 soldiers, 200 horses and hundreds of army musicians, and draws a crowd of thousands.

Next year the Trooping the Colour will be held on June 17, 2023. The King has confirmed he will ride in the parade, alongside his son, the Prince of Wales.

They will be watched by the Princess of Wales and Queen Consort, who will also ride in carriages in the parade. British media reports neither is likely to don military uniform for the event.

Earlier this year, Trooping the Colour was held during a grand weekend of platinum jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth.

William and Kate’s three children – Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte – took part in the parade for the first time, riding in a carriage together and appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the monarch and their parents.

Next year’s ceremony will come weeks after the King’s coronation on May 6.