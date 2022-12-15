Live

The Duke of Sussex has piled fresh criticism on the British royal family in new episodes of their Netflix documentary series, accusing his elder brother Prince William of being part of media attacks.

William, now heir to the throne, had screamed at him when he discussed leaving his official royal role almost three years ago, Harry said, while he also added he believed the media were responsible for Meghan having a miscarriage.

In the first tranche of episodes released last week, the royals had escaped relatively unscathed. But in the final three released on Thursday, Harry accuses his relatives of not just failing to prevent negative coverage in the press, but actively encouraging it.

“It is a dirty game. There’s leaking but there’s also planting of stories,” Harry said.

“So if the comms (communications) team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principal, they will trade and give you something about someone else’s principal.”

Refused to play along with ‘dirty game’

He said he and elder brother William, the heir to the throne, had seen what had happened with the office of their father King Charles and agreed never to repeat it.

“I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game, or this business of trading,” Harry said.

“To see my brother’s office copy the very same thing that we promised the two of us would never ever do, that was heartbreaking.”

Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in March 2020, saying they wanted to forge new lives in the United States away from media harassment, which the couple said had threatened to destroy their mental health.

He recounted details of a crisis summit held at the Sandringham estate two months earlier he attended along with the late Queen Elizabeth, Charles, and William.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in,” he said.

Both Buckingham Palace and William’s office, Kensington Palace, have said they would not be commenting on the documentaries.

A royal source also said neither the palace nor representatives of William or other royals had been approached for comment for the series itself, contradicting a Netflix statement that said they had declined to comment.

In another scene from the documentary, the couple were shown talking about a former senior aide to William, who provided evidence in a successful privacy lawsuit Meghan had brought against the Mail on Sunday newspaper for publishing a letter she had written to her estranged father.

In his evidence the former aide, Jason Knauf, who had also worked for the couple, suggested Meghan had been aware at the time that the letter could leak.

“It’s your brother. Not gonna say anything about your brother, but it’s so obvious,” Meghan said.

Netflix included a statement from a representative for Knauf, which said the claims were “entirely false”.

Harry also said he believed the stress of the case against the Mail had caused Meghan to lose their baby.

“I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did,” he said. “I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her.”

While the couple have won awards and plaudits from some across the Atlantic for their charitable and human rights work, back in Britain, the media accuses them of seeking to make tens of millions of dollars from Netflix and others by using their royal status to constantly attack the monarchy.

Harry recounted what happened behind the scenes when the Queen summoned Charles, William and Harry to Sandringham in January 2020 to resolve the Sussexes’ plans after they issued a statement saying they wanted to step back as senior royals.

Given five options at Sandringham summit

"It became very clear very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion or debate," he said.

Harry said he was given five options, ranging from “all in, no change” to “all out”, and he chose option three: “half in, half out”.

“It became very clear very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion or debate,” he said.

A joint statement was issued on the day of the Sandringham meeting branding a front page story about the brothers’ relationship as false, offensive and potentially harmful.

But the duke said in episode five: “Once I got in the car after the meeting, I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in my name and my brother’s name, squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family.

“We need to get out of here’

“I couldn’t believe it. No one had asked me. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that. I rang M and I told her and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother, and yet for three years they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.

“So there was no other option at this point. I said, ‘We need to get out of here’.”

Harry also told how a letter he wrote Charles about him and Meghan moving to Canada to work as royals was leaked to the media.

“I was like, ‘Wow, our story, our lives, literally got taken from underneath us’.”

Both Buckingham Palace and William’s office, Kensington Palace, have said they will not comment on the documentaries.

According to initial figures cited by the BBC, some 2.4 million viewers in Britain watched the first episode on the day it was released, although the senior royals themselves have steered clear, royal sources have told newspapers.

