‘That’s for you’: Kate Middleton’s sweet moment with small fan

The Princess of Wales has shared a touching Remembrance Day exchange with a three-year-old boy while on a royal visit.

It came as Kate Middleton visited Colham Manor Children’s Centre in London on Wednesday, as part of her role as patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance.

During the meet and greet afterwards, she met three-old Akeem. Video shared online shows the small boy happily chatting with the royal, starting by asking her name.

“My name is Catherine,” she said.

‘OK,” Akeem replied, to laughter from the watching crowd.

Then he quizzed Kate on the Remembrance Day poppy she had pinned to her coat.

“Do you know what this is for?” Kate said.

She asked Akeem if he had his own poppy. He told the princess he “hadn’t found one yet”.

“Would you like mine? You can have my poppy. Shall I see if I can get it out?” Kate said.

She removed the poppy and pin from her coat and handed it to the little boy.

“It’s for remembering all the soldiers who died in the war. There you go – that’s for you.”

The mother of three was careful to hand the pin from the poppy to Akeem’s mother, who was standing nearby.

From sweet to eggs

The Princess of Wales’ sweet moment came just a day after the King and Queen Consort had their own, rather less pleasant, close interaction with a member of the public.

A man was detained in the English city of York after appearing to throw eggs at the monarch and his wife as they walked through York.

It happened as the King and Queen entered the city through Micklegate Bar, a mediaeval gateway where monarchs are traditionally welcomed to the city.

Video footage showed several eggs in motion and smashed on the ground. None appeared to hit the royal couple.

Several police officers could be seen grappling with a man at a crowd barrier. Britain’s PA news agency reported that he shouted “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained.

One of the highlights of the King and Queen’s visit to York was the unveiling of a state of the late Queen Elizabeth at York Minster.

