The King will appear on British reality TV show The Repair Shop, as part of its centenary celebrations.

The episode, filmed sometime in the months up to last March, marks a final appearance before the then Prince Charles became monarch after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The then-Prince of Wales will feature in a special episode of the show that involves bringing heirlooms in need of repair.

They will include two historic items to be restored by the show’s host and heritage craft experts – an 18th-century bracket clock and a Wemyss Ware ceramic made for Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee in 1897, the BBC said.

The episode will also show the King inviting host Jay Blades and his team, including a ceramics expert, horologist and furniture restorer, to Dumfries House in Scotland.

Dumfries House is owned by the King’s charity foundation, known as the Prince’s Foundation.

The Repair team will be given a tour of the estate and meet some students involved in the Prince’s Foundation’s building craft program, which teaches skills such as blacksmithing, stonemasonry and wood carving.

The Repair Shop features a team of experts that restore items owners believe are beyond saving.

The King’s appearance is part of the BBC’s 100th anniversary celebrations and is designed to explore his and the show’s passion for preserving heritage skills.

BBC commissioning editor Julie Shaw described the upcoming episode as “a real treat”.

“People will see the former Prince of Wales as you rarely see him, and he is as captivated by the skills of the team who work on his items as any of our Repair Shop visitors,” Shaw said in a statement.

Blades, who received an MBA from the King back in May, marvelled at how “unbelievable” it was to see the then-Prince of Wales share interest in heritage crafts.

“You’ve got someone from a council estate and someone from a royal estate that have the same interests about apprenticeships and heritage crafts and it is unbelievable to see that two people from so far apart, from different ends of the spectrum, actually have the same interests,” he said.

The special royal episode of The Repair Shop will air in Britain later in October.